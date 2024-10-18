IT looks as if York Museums Trust is being very small minded and petty in deliberately penalising its closest residents and not allowing them early access to Elbow tickets, whereas those living in Haxby get early access. This can only be because some one living in YO30 had the temerity to complain about the last pop concerts.

If the Museum Gardens want local support this is a poor way of going about it.

Kathleen Hampson,

Longfield Terrace,

Bootham, York

---

Let's start a Pensioners Rights Party

WE, the patronisingly named. ageing population, are being robbed left, right, centre and all other points by this government.

We are also being encouraged to apply for Pension Credit in order to supplement our state pension which would probably turn out to be couple of pounds too much so that means more taxation.

I don't know if I'd be entitled to that Pension Credit and from horror stories of filling in the application, I wouldn't want to try. I wouldn't want to get it wrong and be accused of fraud or fined.

It was always my belief that Robin Hood robbed the rich to give to the poor but it seems Keir Starmer and his posse haven't read that story and thinks it is the other way round.

I'm not sure about Dick Turpin but pretty sure he left the poor alone and only robbed the richer ones.

Perhaps the government hopes pensioners numbers will reduce this year, mainly from hypothermia?

Or maybe one of them has read The Time Machine by H G Wells, and thinks they should take a page out of that book [pardon the pun]. There's a nifty little piece where the traveller lands and witnesses a bunch of people of entering a building, never to be seen again. One assumes they were euthanised due to over-population. This told to him by the female, Weena.

Here's an idea. Why don't we start a new political party? Pensioners Rights Party. Well, they can' t tax our dreams.

Janet S Kitchen-Cooper,

Ashley Park Road,

York

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number