Cameron McNicoll, who works at Cedarbarn Farm Shop in Pickering, was presented with the Nicholson Award at an Apprenticeship and Employer Celebration event at Bishop Burton College, near Beverley.

Mr McNicoll, who studied for two years at the college to gain his butchery qualification, was nominated by Michael Sword, the college's coach and assessor in butchery.

Mr Sword said: "He consistently showed a strong work ethic and dedication to both his apprenticeship and his butchery work at Cedarbarn.

"His hard work resulted in receiving a 'Pass with Excellence' in his Vocational Competence Discussion during his end-point assessment.

"Cameron has put this knowledge to good use and can now be seen on social media, advertising the latest products for Cedarbarn."

Head butcher at Cedarbarn, Patrick Donaghy, said: "The whole Cedarbarn team are absolutely delighted about Cameron's well-deserved win."

The Nicholson Award is named after experienced butcher Paul Nicholson, who is a butchery assessor and leads the apprenticeship team at the college.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop's butchery is home to a team of seven who butcher and prepare home-reared beef and lamb, and Yorkshire pork and poultry, for the Farm Shop and the 80-seater café.