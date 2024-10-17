RECOMMENDED READING:



After over a year of exploration, experimentation and taste testing, the team at the York Gin distillery say they have managed to crack the spell of the Grey Lady.



They have combined the botanicals from their award-winning London Dry gin with a new Earl Grey tea blend, distilled orange and lemon peel and butterfly pea flower to give the gin a ‘haunting blue-grey hue’.



Customers have been begging for its return, according to York Gin’s retail manager Jenny O’Hara, who added: "It’s been a recurring theme. Every day for the last year, at least a couple of customers have asked if the Grey Lady has come back. It’s a dream come true for Halloween."

Natalie Hall, director of York Gin owner York Drinks, said: ‘"cracked the mystery of the Grey Lady! Our distillery team’s resolute efforts have been rewarded - and we have a stunning Grey Lady gin to share with the world. Just in time for Fright Night.



‘The gin is coming back initially for the Spooky Season of October - with a limited run. If the relaunch proves popular we will consider making it a permanent part of the range again’



Sales are limited to six bottles per online order to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the Grey Lady’s resurrection this Halloween.



The gin is available online at https://yorkgin.com/york-gin-grey-lady/ and will be on sale at the York Gin shops from Saturday October 19.

And the gin will be the focal point of a Ghostly Gin Tasting at the York Gin shop on Halloween itself - with haunting tales of York along with Grey Lady cocktails in the 16th Century Thomas Herbert House.

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/yorkgin/1418720