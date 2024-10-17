North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for the driver of a white Mercedes van, witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision near Borrowby in the Thirsk area.

It happened at 2pm on September 27 and involved a blue Honda Accord and grey BMW 3 Series, police said.

A force spokesperson said: "Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction when a grey BMW has completed an undertake using the nearside grass verge.

"It is believed that a white Mercedes Panel van was following and may have witnessed the incident.

"We’re also appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"No-one was injured during the collision."

Please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Colin Irvine - collar number 1223.

Please quote reference 12240179059 when passing on information.