A shop window in York suffered £2,000 of damage - and now police have issued a CCTV appeal.
North Yorkshire Police said officers would like to speak to the people in the image in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson added: "It happened on October 5 on Church Street when around £2,000 worth of damage was caused.
"Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."
Email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for 319, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240181520 when passing on information.
