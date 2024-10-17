Robert Morley, 69, from Allerston near Pickering, has not been seen since he left home just before 9am on Wednesday, October 16.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed he may have left his home between 9.30am and 11.30am and may be travelling in his grey Vauxhall Combo Van, registration number VE69 HVN.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen Robert or his van to get in touch.

Robert Morley (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"It is possible he may have travelled to local beauty spots or coastal areas."

Robert is described as white with grey hair, however it is not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information, please call police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Robert or his van, please call us on 999.

Please quote reference 259 of 16 October when passing on information.