And North Yorkshire Police has now issued CCTV images of four women they would like to speak to after the incident at Lookout on the Pier Café in Scarborough.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to them after £174 worth of food and drink was ordered and consumed at Lookout on the Pier Café in Scarborough, but was not paid for. It happened on the afternoon of September 15.

"If you recognise any of the women pictured, please get in touch as we believe they will have information that will assist our investigation."

Please email david.fulford@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for 1222PC David Fulford, collar number 1222.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240170632 when passing on information.