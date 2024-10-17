The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which started in 1999, has hit the £10 million mark thanks to ongoing customer contributions.

Charities are nominated for donations by colleagues and members of Yorkshire Building Society, including from those in Pickering.

Five Pickering-area charities have received more than £7,000 from the foundation since 2020.

Recently, Ryedale and District Mencap and The School Fund were chosen for donations.

Malgorzata Dzienisiewicz, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society’s Pickering branch, said: "I'm delighted that the Charitable Foundation has supported so many charities and good causes in our community, nominated by our colleagues and members.

"The donations have made a huge difference to people locally and it's thanks to the ongoing generosity of our members that the Charitable Foundation can continue to support so many causes.

"We're so proud to have helped to play a part in donating over £10 million to charities and good causes across the UK.

"It shows small change really can make a big difference."

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme, where members donate pennies from the interest on their accounts once per year to help smaller charities around the UK.

More details can be found at ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation