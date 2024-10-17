A photographer has captured stunning images of a stag near York.
David Robertshaw took the atmospheric pictures of the red deer on Sunday (October 13) morning.
He said: "Bathed in the golden light of sunrise, a red deer stag bellows fiercely during the rutting season, its breath visible in the crisp morning air."
The red deer is one of the largest deer species. A male red deer is called a stag or hart, and a female is called a doe or hind.
