A photographer has captured stunning images of a stag near York.

David Robertshaw took the atmospheric pictures of the red deer on Sunday (October 13) morning.

A photographer has captured moody images of a stag near York. Picture: David Robertshaw/ SWNS

He said: "Bathed in the golden light of sunrise, a red deer stag bellows fiercely during the rutting season, its breath visible in the crisp morning air."

The red deer is one of the largest deer species. A male red deer is called a stag or hart, and a female is called a doe or hind.