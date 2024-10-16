The BBC have released the first trailer for the upcoming Wallace & Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl, which will be air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.
The new trailer gives fans an exciting glimpse into Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure.
After a recent crime wave of stolen garden goods from across the region, Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects.
While Wallace proclaims his innocence, it’s up to Gromit once again to battle sinister forces, or Wallace will never invent again!
But who could possibly be behind such evil actions?!
Feathers McGraw was last seen in 1993’s BAFTA and Academy Award-winning short The Wrong Trousers, but is now "back with vengeance".
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl cast
The new Wallace and Gromit movie is set to feature the voices of actors/actresses including:
- Ben Whitehead as Wallace
- Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Macintosh
- Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Lloyd of the Flies)
📺 Watch the first teaser trailer for Wallace and Gromit’s long awaited return!— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 16, 2024
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming to @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne this Christmas
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/BghJKHUjn4 pic.twitter.com/qGAlhb5PQ9
The film will also feature cameos from:
- Diane Morgan (Afterlife, Motherland)
- Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus)
- Muzz Khan (Brassic, Galavant)
- Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
Further details of their roles to be revealed soon.
RECOMMENED READING:
- WATCH: First look teaser released of new Wallace and Gromit film - meet Norbot
- BBC axe show after almost 30 years as host says 'this is sad news'
When to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas.
Outside the UK it will be available on Netflix from January 3, 2025.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here