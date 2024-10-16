The new trailer gives fans an exciting glimpse into Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure.

After a recent crime wave of stolen garden goods from across the region, Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects.

While Wallace proclaims his innocence, it’s up to Gromit once again to battle sinister forces, or Wallace will never invent again!

But who could possibly be behind such evil actions?!

Feathers McGraw was last seen in 1993’s BAFTA and Academy Award-winning short The Wrong Trousers, but is now "back with vengeance".

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl cast

The new Wallace and Gromit movie is set to feature the voices of actors/actresses including:

Ben Whitehead as Wallace

Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Macintosh

Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Lloyd of the Flies)

The film will also feature cameos from:

Diane Morgan (Afterlife, Motherland)

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus)

Muzz Khan (Brassic, Galavant)

Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Further details of their roles to be revealed soon.

When to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas.

Outside the UK it will be available on Netflix from January 3, 2025.