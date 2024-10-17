The garden centre chain is inviting teachers, parents, and guardians to request a real Christmas tree for their educational settings.

The initiative is part of the Dobbies Community Christmas Trees project, in partnership with sustainable tree grower, Needlefresh.

The aim is to provide nurseries and schools with a real Christmas tree to decorate for the festive season.

Dobbies' Christmas trees are grown sustainably in environmentally managed fields across Scotland.

Each tree is planted, pruned, and harvested by hand to ensure the surrounding environment, wildlife, and plants are cared for.

Every tree comes with a tag and special code, allowing people to track exactly where it was grown.

George Hood, managing director at Needlefresh, said: "We hope that local schools and nurseries get in touch to apply for a real tree this Christmas, taking the opportunity to come together for decorating, making memories for pupils, teachers, and parents alike."

Nigel Lawton, Dobbies plant buyer, shared his tips for those successful in their application for a tree.

He said: "Buying a Christmas tree is a cherished tradition that is at the heart of festive celebrations.

"There’s nothing quite like the scent of a real tree, and decorating really marks the start of the season.

"Preparation and care are key to getting the best out of your real tree Christmas.

"Measure your space before you come to Dobbies’ York store and take the tape measure with you to make sure you aren’t buying a tree that will be too big for the space in question.

"Make sure to find a spot that is away from a direct heat source as this can quickly dry your tree out.

"Get your freshly cut tree into a stand that holds water and make sure it is topped up regularly to keep the needles hydrated."

Applications are now open and close at 5pm on Wednesday, November 7.

Successful applicants will be contacted in mid-November and invited to collect their tree at Dobbies York Christmas Shopping Night on November 21, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

More information about Dobbies Community Christmas Trees is available at https://www.dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees