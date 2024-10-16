Until November 11, people are being invited to share their thoughts on the NHS in the area.

An NHS spokesperson said they hope it will “lay bare” some of the difficulties faced by the health service, while also “giving people an opportunity to signal how they might want the NHS to change to meet the challenges of today and the demands of the future”.

In a snap poll carried out by NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) ahead of the public engagement, almost 63 per cent of the 428 people who responded said the NHS needed to change.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB’s executive director of clinical and professional, said it is “enormously frustrating when we can’t always give people the care we would want to give because of the pressure the NHS is under”.

Recommended reading:

“We have to be honest. Right now, the NHS is in serious trouble. And without action, we know many of the issues we’re facing will only get worse, which isn’t fair on patients or our staff.

“If you’ve struggled to get an appointment with your GP, can’t see a dentist, spent hours waiting to be seen in an A&E, or months waiting for an operation, you will have experienced first-hand an NHS that’s struggling to deal with a population that’s generally in poorer health since Covid and buckling under the weight of demand.”

He said the conversation, called We Need To Talk, is about "understanding how you might feel about this direction of travel, and what matters to you, so together we can turn a page and start writing a new chapter for the NHS".

To take part in this conversation, visit www.ourNHS.org

Those without access to the internet can request further information and a paper copy of the survey by calling 01482 672156 or by writing to (no stamp required):

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB

FREEPOST RTTL-HSBE-BLHL

Health House

Grange Park Lane

Willerby

HULL

HU10 6DT