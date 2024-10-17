The Pottering Shed offers wellbeing tuition and alternative provision to help children develop positive mental health and emotional resilience.

Sessions are tailored to each child's needs and utilise techniques such as the Zones of Regulation and Emotion Coaching.

Activities cover areas like emotional literacy, self-regulation, self-belief, resilience, problem-solving, and risk-taking, aligning with the Mental Health Curriculum.

Research-led interventions, such as sensory exploration, nurture snack time, mindful minutes, personal discovery target time, sensory circuits, and emotional discovery stories written by The Pottering Shed, feature in the sessions.

The Pottering Shed's team consists of teachers and SENDCo professionals who "bring a wealth of expertise in educational interventions."

The service caters to a range of needs, offering home education sessions, evening tuition, and alternative provision for children unable to access mainstream education.

All children are welcomed by the service, particularly those who have experienced trauma, anxiety, or mental health challenges, or who feel overwhelmed by traditional classrooms.

The Pottering Shed is now accepting consultations for places starting in January 2025.

Families are encouraged to reach out for more information.

Details on the service, including how to secure a space, are available at www.thepotteringshedyork.co.uk