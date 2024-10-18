The national charity Heal Rewilding is bringing 'Heal Live: York' to St Saviourgate York on Wednesday, November 13, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The event is set to bring together York-based rewilding enthusiasts and experts.

Heal Rewilding promises a panel discussion on access to nature and the need to create sanctuary for wildlife, chaired by Jan Stannard, co-founder of Heal.

Panel members will include Amy-Jane Beer, who is naturalist and writer for The Guardian, British Wildlife and BBC Wildlife Magazine, Dr Sheree Mack, the creator of Earth Sea Love, and Samantha Mennell, who is a trustee at Yorkshire Rewilding Network.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Jan Stannard said: "This is a chance for those of us who are determined to reverse nature and wildlife declines to come together to talk about how we can all make a difference.

"The event will be of interest to rewilding and wildlife professionals, students, campaigners, landowners and anyone who wants to find out more about the principles of rewilding or is seeking answers in the face of nature and climate decline in the UK."

"I’ll also talk about some of the amazing changes we’ve witnessed at the Heal site in less than two years and show some stunning images."

Tickets are £10 and can be bought through the charity’s website.