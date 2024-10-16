Rebecca Newman will help the company expand its community engagement via events and initiatives that make a positive difference to York’s elderly population.

Rebecca will be engaging with local companies, professionals, charities and organisations involved in supporting older people to enjoy more independent and full lives.

The York resident of over 20 years, who co-founded the York Proms picnic concert with her late husband in 2017, had sought a new challenge that would improve lives.

She said: “Through my music career, and also my employment during my college years in nursing homes and home care, I am keenly aware of the need for connection and support in older age to ensure people can stay independent and in their own homes for as long as possible.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the company’s ethos and determination to make a difference by providing exceptional care, so I am thrilled to become part of this wonderful team.”

Radfield Home Care has previously undertaken local initiatives including sponsoring Dementia Forward’s Wellbeing Cafes, their Christmas Companions campaign, which offered free companionship and befriending visits in the lead up to Christmas, and a collaborative Christmas card project with Huntington School where 300 school children designed cards and wrote festive messages to be delivered to older people in York.

Ed Gill, owner of Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk and Ryedale, says “Our company’s strong growth now sees around 40 clients supported by 70 passionate and highly trained professionals. This has allowed us to invest in a dedicated role that will be crucial in pushing forward our mission to make ageing a more rewarding experience for all.”