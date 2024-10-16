The award, sponsored by Miller Insurance, was presented to them as a “firm that has made a remarkable impact”.

Judges at the 25th Anniversary award ceremony in Leeds commented “despite their size, the calibre of their multi-jurisdictional clients is truly exceptional, and they continue to prove themselves as big hitters in the legal world, while maintaining the agility of a small firm”.

This accolade follows the firm’s recent recognition by the Legal500 Directory for having achieved “truly outstanding client satisfaction excellence’, based on data collected on law firms globally over an 8-year period.

Emma Whiting, Partner at Torque Law, said: “We are committed to supporting York’s strategic aim of becoming a global centre for business and one of the strongest knowledge driven economies in the UK”.

Tiggy Clifford, Partner, added: “This award is testament to our commitment to excellence in everything we do and our ability to be rated alongside large multi-nationals as an alternative choice for clients.”