Excavations held in August at Huttons Ambo near Malton uncovered two previous unknown substantial Medieval Buildings as well as an Iron Age and Roman site nearby.

The village is mentioned in the Doomsday Book and excavations in the 1950s revealed evidence of 12th-or 13th-century fortified buildings at the south end of the village of Low Hutton near the river. Huttons Ambo lends its name to a specific type of Medieval pottery produced here in the 13th Century consisting of large, unglazed storage jars.

The project, which was overseen by archaeologists by Ethos Heritage CIC and the Huttons Ambo History Group, involving local and international participants. Over 70 participants, including local residents, UK participants and archaeological students from Ireland, France, Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, and the US took part.

Small-scale excavations in 2023 unearthed Roman and Medieval pottery, building materials, animal bones, and other archaeological artifacts from the Bronze and Neolithic periods, confirming human occupation dating back over 6,000 years. The excavations this summer expanded on these works and put in trenches based on these findings.

Rianca Vogels, the lead archaeologist for the project said the first Medieval building which was previously unknown has been dated to the 13th century and could be connected to the existence of a fortified manor which lies 400 meters away and is now a National Scheduled Monument.

"In conjunction with the building were several large postholes and burnt daub which suggested an additional building made of wood that had a plaster exterior that shows evidence of burning. In conjunction with the building remains, a large amount of 13th century pottery was uncovered as well as a number of metal artefacts including a buckle that has been dated to C.1250 CE.

"The second Medieval building is a very large substantial building dating to the late 15th century which appears to have in in use until the early part of the 18th century. The building was constructed of recycled stone which includes, what appears to be, a window arch dating to the 12th century. Large amounts of Medieval and Post Medieval pottery including metal artefacts and butchered bones pointing to a wealthy rural residence for nearly 250 years but there are no records of the existence of this building.

"In addition, the excavation also identified what appears to be a site dating to the 1st century BCE and the 3rd century CE. Surrounded by a large bank and ditch the previously unknown site which is in an amazing state of preservation gives a unique opportunity to cast light on how our ancestors lived in the area. Large amounts of Iron Age and Roman pottery, some of it, high status was uncovered which points to a site that was possible more than a rural backwater."

Rianca added: "This project allows the local community and our participants from all over the world to explore a well-preserved landscape that has cast new light on the development of the village.

"The discovery of three previously unknown sites cast new light on how villages in Yorkshire developed over time into the vibrant communities they are now. The sites we found and what function they have is still a mystery and we hope that the excavations we will be running next summer will provide some of the answers.."

Megan, who is currently studying archaeology and was a participant on the project, said: "Uncovering a building that has not been seen for over 700 years and finding an artefact that someone dropped is an amazing experiencing and a dream for any archaeologist”.

Roger, a local resident of Huttons Ambo, said: "It was an amazing experience working with so many people all over the world. I was stunned by what we found and has given me a deeper connection with the village and the surrounding area”

The Huttons Ambo Landscape Project is committed to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the area’s rich historical and cultural heritage. By involving community members and participants from outside in the archaeological process, the project aims to educate and inspire a new generation of history enthusiasts and help train a new generation of archaeologists

