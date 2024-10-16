They were arrested in the early hours of today (Wednesday, October 16) after three Toyota Hilux pick up trucks were stolen from the Beckwithshaw area of Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police yesterday issued a security alert to owners of similar vehicles, urging them to take extra steps to secure them.

Shortly after 3am, a force spokesperson said, a vehicle was seen in the Huby area, near Harrogate, that police suspected was linked to the thefts of the Toyotas.

A Toyota Hilux (Image: North Yorkshire Police) “We intercepted the car near Leathley and arrested the three occupants, two men aged 28 and 46, and one woman, aged 25, all from Bradford.

“The three were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and the 46-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle. They remain in police custody for questioning at this time.

“Although we may have three in custody at this time, the security alert still applies to owners of a Hilux, which are being targeted nationally.”

The spokesperson said the force will be increasing patrols in areas where the vehicles are parked, but said Toyota Hilux owners should continue to take “extra steps” to keep their vehicles safe.

“Please help us, by locking your vehicle when it’s not in use, keeping the keys safe, parking in a well-lit area overlooked by houses or CCTV, and investing in in-car security locks and trackers,” they said.

“You can also visit our website for more information about preventing vehicle theft, and in particular how to protect yourself from ‘keyless theft’.”