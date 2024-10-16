A road through a North Yorkshire attraction is blocked both ways due to a stuck lorry.
The A170 at Sutton Bank is blocked.
"We're assisting with organising recovery but anticipate that it may take some time due to the positioning of the HGV," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.
The force recommend people find an alternative route.
More to follow.
