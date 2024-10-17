The Beverley Festival of Christmas is back on Sunday, December 8. The festival, sponsored by The Beverley Arms, is now in its 28th year.

Each year, on the second Sunday in December, more than 120 stalls take over the centre of the market town. This year’s event will be take place from 10am to 4pm, taking over the Saturday Market area, North Bar Within and the Wednesday Market area, with links to Flemingate Shopping Centre.

This year will see North Bar’s Georgian Quarter feature East Yorkshire businesses and traders and showcase an array of local producers. East Riding of Yorkshire Council says the weekly Saturday Market on December 7 will also have a Christmas theme.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: "Beverley Festival of Christmas is our flagship event for our region and is an important date in the calendar for our businesses and traders.

"It is always a hugely popular event, with visitors from all over the UK coming to enjoy the festive stalls and entertainment. I’m sure it will be popular again this year and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors as we get into the festive spirit in preparation for Christmas."

Danny Martin, Marketing Director at Daniel Thwaites, added: "The Beverley Arms is delighted to continue to showcase its support for Beverley’s annual Festival of Christmas.

"Not only does this event mark the beginning of the festive activities throughout the local area, but it’s an occasion which many look forward to.

"We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has supported The Beverley Arms, the town and other local businesses throughout the past twelve months, and we’re extremely proud to play a role in delivering such a popular event."