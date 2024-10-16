During November 6-10 the 14th such event promises screenings and events across 15 venues, with thousands of guests and participants from across 60 countries.

More than 300 films across 12 genres will be shown and this year’s programme will showcase Virtual Reality (VR) and Gaming Labs technologies.

Top professionals are promised from the New York Times, Tribeca Film Festival, Aardman, BBC Film, Ridley Scott Associates, Framestore and others who will share their expertise through over 60 panels, workshops, and discussions.

This year’s festival will also include the UK’s first-ever UNESCO City of Media Arts EXPO.

York is the only UK city of 26 globally to have such designation and a range of events will highlight York’s role in the global creative industries. Officials from other such cities will show how the designation has spurred creative opportunities in them.

In addition, there will be more than 60 masterclasses and panel sessions featuring some of the world’s most influential figures in film, television and digital media, aiming to give insights into industry inner workings.

Highlights of the 2024 masterclass programme include:

Julian Foddy from Industrial Light & Magic, the studio behind Star Wars, will share how this 16-time Oscar and 17-time BAFTA-winning company has crafted iconic cinematic worlds.

Matt Greenhalgh, five-time BAFTA-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning screenwriter, known for Nowhere Boy and Back to Black, will discuss his approach to storytelling and the art of screenwriting.

Ubisoft, creators of the globally popular Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, will explore the challenges of adapting storytelling for virtual reality platforms.

Abubakar Salim, actor and voice talent from Raised by Wolves and Assassin's Creed: Origins, will offer a deep dive into character development and voice acting.

, actor and voice talent from Raised by Wolves and Assassin’s Creed: Origins, will offer a deep dive into character development and voice acting. Representatives from Ridley Scott Associates, founded by the legendary director of Blade Runner and Alien, will lead a session on documentary filmmaking and practical tips for film development.

In addition, representatives from The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, and Film4 will lead discussions on the intersection of documentary filmmaking and journalism.

Festival organisers say York’s UNESCO City of Media Arts designation has solidified the city’s position as a leader in the creative industries. Over the past decade the city has become a vibrant hub in the sector, attracting much investment.

This year’s Aesthetica Film Festival and UNESCO EXPO will also be a unique opportunity for media professionals and creatives from around the world to witness first-hand the exciting developments happening in the UK’s creative sector.

Cherie Federico, Director of Aesthetica said: “I'm incredibly excited to open the 14th Edition of the BAFTA-Qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival in York, a city rich in history and culture.

“The festival supports our designation as a UNESCO City of Media Arts. It is a celebration of film, new technologies, art and creativity, operating on both national and international levels.

“We are screening 300 films from 60 countries, opening a Games Lab, VR Lab, countless panels and masterclasses with some of the world's leading talent arriving in York for the week.

“Aesthetica is an inclusive experience that invites everyone to participate, reinforcing York's standing as a global hub for culture and media arts."