All Saints Church in North Street will host a service of thanksgiving and rededication this Saturday (October 19) at noon, presided over by The Most Reverend & Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York.

The church's star ceiling (Image: John Norman) Conservation work on the stained-glass windows, which date to the 14th and 15th centuries, began in August 2020 and was undertaken by experts at Barley Studio, Dunnington over a three-year period.

In January, The Press reported on the detail of the work involved in restoring the church’s ten medieval windows, including one well known and unique artwork – the Pricke of Conscience window.

The Pricke of Conscience window (Image: Kevin Glenton) The church has since undergone full redecoration carried out by specialists from Furniss & Sons Ltd, including the painting of a stunning star ceiling above the chancel.

The ceiling is thought to recreate the decoration of the chancel as it would have been in the medieval period, based on surviving evidence within the church.

The ceiling has been painted as part of the restoration (Image: John Norman)

The restoration works at All Saints North Street have been funded by a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the contributions and bequests of private donors.

Organisers said the service will express the Church’s gratitude to National Lottery players, other benefactors, and all who have contributed to the success of the works.