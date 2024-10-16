Dean's Garden Centre in Stockton on the Forest will hold its first Christmas Sparkle Day on Thursday October 24 and will reveal its festive decoration themes to inspire customers.

Centre manager, Mike Waugh said: "People travel for miles to experience Christmas at our sister centres at Tong and Tingley, and we want to replicate some of this magic, but with a Dean's stamp.

"Discover the festive decorating looks that are trending this year and enjoy fantastic savings on making Christmas sparkle! Whether it's a set of new baubles for the tree, twinkling lights to festoon your garland, a light-up figure to welcome guests into your home or new pieces to add to your Lemax collection, there's something for everyone.

"There's also a prize draw that gives Green Card members a chance to win their shop, with one winner plus four runners-up who will receive a festive hamper. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this great event that marks the start of Christmas in store."

Dean's York is part of the Yorkshire Garden Centres family that includes Dean's Scarborough plus Tong, Tingley, Bingley and Otley Garden Centres in West Yorkshire.