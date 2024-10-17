According to Kennel Store, September to November is peak mushroom season in the UK, and though fungi can be picturesque when on a walk, varieties can be "incredibly dangerous, and in some cases fatal, to dogs."

Wild mushrooms can grow rapidly overnight in mild, wet weather, and can be found in woods and gardens.

Common poisonous mushrooms in the UK include the so-called Fly Agaric, the iconic 'fairy-tale' mushroom with a red cap and white spots.

Others are the Death Cap, Deadly Webcap, Funeral Bell, Destroying Angel, Fool’s Funnel, Panther Cap, and Angel’s Wings.

Symptoms of mushroom consumption for dogs can vary depending on the type of mushroom ingested, but may include vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea, lethargy, excessive salivation and drooling, wobbling and loss of balance, yellowing of the whites of the eyes or skin and gums, seizures, loss of motor control, collapse, organ failure, and coma.

If a dog is suspected of having ingested a poisonous mushroom, owners should take them to the vet as soon as possible.

A picture should be taken or, if possible, a sample of the mushroom eaten, to assist the vet in determining the appropriate treatment.