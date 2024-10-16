VISITORS to a York sports and adventure store later this month (October) have the chance to lace up their running shoes and pit their wits alongside an Olympic champion and a television celebrity.
Jonny Brownlee and presenter Helen Skelton will be at GO Outdoors York in Vangard Shopping Park on October 26 for the launch of a six-week campaign which organisers say is aiming to encourage runners of all abilities.
Ticket holders can either run a one mile loop with Helen Skelton or Jonny Brownlee on a five kilometre jog, both of which start and finish at the store.
Refreshments and a Q&A panel with the two offering training tips will follow the runs.
Along with brother Alistair, the highly decorated triathlete who has won multiple world championships in the sport as well as three Olympic medals including gold in the event’s mixed relay discipline in the 2020 event in Tokyo started the Brownlee Foundation.
Helen Skelton told Women’s Fitness in 2023 that she’s taken part in “numerous extreme challenges for charity, including kayaking more than 2,000 miles along the Amazon and cycling 500 miles to the South Pole”, in addition to completing marathons and ultra marathons.
A spokesperson for the GO Outdoors campaign, named ‘Mile One’, encouraged participants over its six-week duration to run or walk one mile linked to an app and “watch as your distance is converted into charitable contributions to the Brownlee Foundation to get more kids active in the area.”
Those wishing to sign up to the GO Outdoors event on October 26 can do so via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kudos-run-mile-one-launch-tickets-1027903155007
Those wishing to join the six-week campaign can do so via Strava here.
