The beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery across the summer of 2023 by national treasures Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.

First available in Waitrose last year Triple Hop, a full-bodied textured beer with honeyed malt sweetness, subtle spiced orange and cedar overtones which has received a brilliant reception from Theakston, Hairy Biker and beer fans alike, is now also available in Tesco and Morrisons stores.

Also now listed in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s is the Hairy Bikers Zesty IPA. Unfiltered to retain its full flavour, this slightly hazy IPA offers citrus undertones that create a mouth-watering blast of zesty hoppiness, set to be an irresistible choice for craft beer enthusiasts.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston said: "We’re thrilled with the response to our Hairy Bikers beers so far. As listings grow and more people enjoy these beers, it brings us great pride to see Dave’s legacy continued and the Hairy Bikers’ ethos of great flavours and great friendship celebrated.”

Si King added: “It was a pleasure to work closely with the Theakston brewery team on the recipe development and tasting notes behind these beers. The reception they’ve have had so far has been amazing and I’m so proud that people are enjoying the beers as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

To find out more about T&R Theakston, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/.