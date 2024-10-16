The county's police force said that at around 5.30pm yesterday, October 15, they received information from colleagues in Durham that a car was travelling into North Yorkshire via the A1.

Officers in Durham said the car was linked to a burglary in their area.

"We tracked the car to Wetherby Services where it failed to stop for officers and drove off at speed," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

"Officers followed the car that reached speeds in excess of 140mph, driving erratically along the A1 until it left the motorway at junction 44 where officers used a stinger device to deflate its tyres.

"It continued travelling before coming to a stop nearby and the occupants then ran from the vehicle. They were arrested in fields in the Aberford area following a short foot chase."

Two occupants of the car were taken into police custody, to be transferred to Durham Constabulary.