The move comes as the claimant count keeps on rising, which government officials say could be down to people moving from other benefits to Universal credit.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions this week say the claimant count for York in October was 2,585, including 480 aged 18-24.

This was an increase of 425 or 20 per cent over the past year overall, and by 85 or 22 per cent for 18-24s.

Selby recorded a claimant count of 1,355, an increase of 230 pr 20 per cent on a year ago. For 18-24s, there was an increase of 25 or 13 per cent to 215.

However, Ryedale recorded and increase of 180 or 33 per cent to 725.

For 18-24s, the claimant count, however, remained stable at 70, compared to a year ago.

Wendy Mangan, Employer & Partnership Manager for York & North Yorkshire, said: “In the lead up to the busy festive season, York Jobcentre is offering crucial support to jobseekers with our weekly Application Station sessions.

(Image: NQ)

“These are designed to help individuals apply for temporary Christmas roles. At each session, there is access to jobcentre computers and staff assistance from our Employer Advisers, enabling applicants to find and apply for seasonal opportunities in retail and hospitality”

Wendy continued: “With increased demand in these sectors during the festive period, companies including Tesco, Primark, Argos, Asda, Co-op and Sainsburys are actively recruiting for a range of temporary positions.

“From stocking shelves to customer service, these seasonal roles offer jobseekers the chance to gain valuable experience, earn extra income and potentially secure permanent employment after Christmas”.

“Our Application Stations offer hands-on assistance in creating CVs, completing online applications and navigating various job platforms. The initiative aims to make the application process smoother, more efficient and accessible for everyone, regardless of their digital skills”

For further information on attending an Application Station, jobseekers should speak to their work coach

In addition, the jobcentre advises that up to 700 jobs are being created at the new HMP Millsike at Full Sutton, near Stanford Bridge, ahead of its opening in 2025.

HMP Millsike will be operated by the Care and Custody department of facilities management company Mitie, on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

There are currently over 350 vacancies open for application at the Category C prison, with more to follow, the DWP added.