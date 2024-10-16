Harrogate BID is partnering with Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to organise the competition.

The categories will feature shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants, professional services and a number of discretionary awards.

New for this year is the Harrogate BID Spirit of Christmas handed to a special individual who works hard every year to bring together the festive celebrations in the town.

Harrogate BID says this competition is a key part of the town’s festivities, alongside its Christmas Fayre.

BID manager Matthew Chapman said: “Our members always pull out all the stops to go all out and create fantastic festive displays and I can’t wait to see the very high standards set again for another year.

“Last year saw a record number of entries – and we’re hoping to top this in 2024 if we can. The competitions ongoing success is down to all of the businesses taking part and I’d like to thank all entrants.”

Participating businesses will have up until Monday, November 25th to dress their windows, taking into consideration three key elements that the judges will be looking for in illumination, innovation and the Spirit of Christmas.

Prizes will be handed to the winners in each category during a special awards evening on Thursday, December 5th. There will be both a winner and highly commended entry for each award.

The Yorkshire Soap Company took home the overall crown in last year’s competition, following around 30 entries from a range of local companies in different business sectors.

Harrogate town centre businesses looking to enter the competition or find out more can fill in the online form by clicking here.