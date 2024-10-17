Homeowners could face penalties for trip hazards, falling objects, or poorly lit areas.

In previous years, councils have fined or taken legal action in response to unsafe decorations.

Brussels Morning reporter, Sarhan Basem, said: "Decorating for Halloween can be a wonderful way to celebrate, but homeowners should be aware that liability doesn’t take a holiday.

"Ensuring decorations are securely placed, do not obstruct pathways, and are well-lit can help to prevent accidents and avoid the possibility of fines or legal actions."

As the holiday season approaches, UK councils and neighbourhood associations are expected to issue further warnings, urging homeowners to consider safety when decorating.

To avoid potential fines, homeowners are advised to keep pathways clear, secure all items, ensure adequate lighting, keep decorations away from fire hazards, and check guidelines in their area.

Fines for failing to comply with safety standards vary by council, but property owners can be held liable for up to £50,000 if their negligence leads to injury.

Legal claims can also arise if an individual is injured on private property due to unsafe decorations.