“He fainted because of the heat in the costume,” said Berwick Kaler, who started alongside him at the Theatre Royal in 1979 as the dame. “I was always dragging him saying: ‘Oh the puss has gone to sleep.’ Poor bugger.”

Gary will be returning to York Theatre Royal next year for a one man show in Samuel Beckett play’s, Krapp’s Last Tape.

“Oh my God, I hope I live long enough to see that one,” said Berwick, who is 78 next month, after being told the news.

Gary Oldman as Puss in the Dick Whittington panto at the York Theatre Royal in December 1979 (Image: Archive) Speaking to The Press, Berwick said he knew Gary, now 66, “very well” from his stint at the Theatre Royal in the late 1970s – his first professional work after leaving Rose Bruford College with a BA in acting.

Gary had previously been rejected by RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) which offered the contrary advice of saying they’d welcome him to try again the following year and advising him to do something else for a living, according to a Theatre Royal spokesperson.

Gary Oldman at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 (Image: Doug Peters/PA Wire) In York, he was part of the rep company appearing in Thark, Cabaret, Privates on Parade, Romeo and Juliet and Dick Whittington.

York arts critic Charles Hutchinson told The Press the city has a special place in Gary’s heart, saying: “It’s wonderful news for York that Gary will return to the city where he began his career, like so many do, in pantomime.

Chloe Webb and Gary Oldman as Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious in Alex Cox's 1986 Sid & Nancy (Image: Supplied) “Ever since, he has held the city fondly and now, at a time when his popularity could not be higher than with Slow Horses, we look forward to him returning in Krapp's Last Tape.

“It promises to be a memorable occasion.”

'He came to see me at that with a superb looking girlfriend,' says Berwick of his last encounter with Gary

Photographs on the Theatre Royal’s social media show that Gary visited the venue secretly earlier this year.

Around five years before, Berwick revealed that Gary’s son saw him at a production there and gave him a letter from Gary thanking him.

Gary Oldman (dressed as a cat) when he was in York Theatre Royal's panto Dick Whittington and His Wonderful Cat in 1979 (Image: Archive) Berwick said he last saw Gary at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London some years ago.

“He came to see me at that with a superb looking girlfriend,” he recalled.

Will he be going to see Gary next year in York? “Oh, I think so… I will if I can get a ticket. I’ll definitely book for that one, I’m not missing it.”

York panto legend Berwick Kaler who retired earlier this year after 47 years (Image: Frank Dwyer) Berwick announced his retirement from theatre earlier this year after 47 years.

But he said he will be returning to acting for a special role in The Archers radio drama for four episodes at Christmas.

“They’re going to have me playing a dame or something,” he said. “Berwick Kaler will be playing Berwick Kaler.”