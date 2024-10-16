Ms Coles, who took up the role on July 8, visited a police treatment centre on Tuesday, October 15, to commemorate the milestone.

She is the first person to hold the position in the region, having been appointed by Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, and taking over the role and responsibilities of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Reflecting on her time in office, Ms Coles said: "When I was appointed in July I said my priorities as David’s Deputy Mayor would be to keep our area safe, to be a voice for the public and to ensure our police and fire services are the very best they can be.

"Over the last 100 days I’ve endeavoured to put victims at the heart of my work to make all of our communities safer."

Among her efforts during her first 100 days in office, Ms Cole has met with victims of crime; held online public meetings and surgeries; met the rural task force; been on patrol with the neighbourhood policing team in coastal communities; and even overseen the distribution of video doorbells to at-risk communities, with help from the Safer Streets Fund.

She also met with representatives of a mosque during the period of tension in summer, to ensure the safety of the Muslim community, and has been in discussions with the North Yorkshire Youth Commission to discuss how to ensure that young people's voices are heard.

Ms Coles is planning a York and North Yorkshire Violence Against Women and Girls summit in November.

The Deputy Mayor's 100th day in office was spent visiting a police treatment centre in Harrogate, which supports the physical and psychological wellbeing of police officers.

She also met with police officers and staff at Knaresborough police station.

The Mayor and Ms Coles have launched a public consultation for their plans for the next four years for North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and victims’ services across York and North Yorkshire.

The consultation is open until Monday, November 18, and is available to contribute to at www.YourPoliceAndFire.com