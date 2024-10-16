FORMER Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett returned to York's Barbican last night for a show that had been sold out for some time.

Recent tours have seen Hackett’s shows follow a tried and trusted format - a mix of solo material, some classic Genesis songs from their most adventurous period and a focus on a particular Genesis album.

Hackett’s focus this tour has turned to the band's sprawling, ambitious – but divisive to some - 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, the last release to feature Peter Gabriel before the singer’s departure.

The first half of the concert comprised of a selection of material from Hackett’s prolific solo career and opened with three songs from his latest album - his 30th - the quasi-autobiographical The Circus and The Nightwhale.

Steve Hackett at York Barbican. Photo by Dave Lawrence

Opening number People of the Smoke transported the audience back to the grey, smoggy days of Hackett’s childhood in a post-war London of tolling bells, playing on bomb sites and of dawn hangings.

This dramatic start was followed by Circo Inferno and an instrumental, These Passing Clouds before an atmospheric delivery of The Devil’s Cathedral.

Two old favourites from The Voyage of The Acolyte, Hackett’s debut album were also performed and received rapturously. A Tower Struck Down was a showcase for the interplay between Hackett’s guitar and Rob Townsend’s flute and sax, and Shadow of the Hierophant was graced with powerful drumming by Craig Blundell and vocals from guest guitarist Amanda Lehmann.

Lehmann plays occasional shows with Hackett’s band but on this tour, UK fans are lucky enough to have her play on all the dates, and she’s a great addition.

The rest of the band were Hackett’s usual top-notch outfit. Nad Sylvan remains the perfect choice as vocalist on the Gabriel-era Genesis numbers, Roger King masterminded the overall direction of the music from behind his bank of keyboards, and Jonas Reingold rock solid on bass - his occasional use of a double neck guitar a throwback to Mike Rutherford's use of the instrument.

The second set began with the title track from the Lamb Lies Down album beginning and proceeded to cherry pick another eight songs included Lilywhite Lilith, Broadway Melody of 1974, a lush version of Carpet Crawlers and a guitar and mellotron rich Fly On a Windshield.

Steve Hackett and Amanda Lehmann on stage at York Barbican. Photo by Dave Lawrence

Hackett recently said that what made Genesis so special was the ensemble playing as a group, and not individual prowess. With his current band that cohesiveness shines through and delivers some wonderful music where everyone plays an important part.

After the Lamb material Hackett dug out some old crowd favourites from the Selling England by The Pound era with Dancing With The Moonlit Knight and Firth of Fifth being the standouts. The latter not only includes an iconic keyboard intro but goes on to feature one of rock’s finest guitar solos, which Hackett nailed majestically.

It’s wonderful to see Hackett balancing an active and creative solo career with keeping the memory of the great Genesis era alive. Avid prog-rock fans have a lot to be grateful to him for.