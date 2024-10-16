York-based housebuilder Persimmon has put forward plans to North Yorkshire Council for a mix of new homes in Hemingbrough near Selby.

The company said the site is allocated for housing in the draft emerging Selby Local Plan and a spokesperson said its aims are to deliver high-quality homes to local homebuyers.

The Hemingbrough site plan (Image: Persimmon Homes)

The development would include a range of one to four bedroom homes, all equipped with EV chargers and bike sheds would be provided for homes without garages.

Recommended reading:

Barratt Homes seeks 142 homes and community centre in Hemingbrough

Persimmon Homes plans for homes in Cayton near Scarborough

The application includes 1.2 acres of public open space, including the construction of an on-site children’s play area.

Joel Frank, land director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to submit plans for new homes in Hemingbrough.

“This project will provide much-needed homes for local people and enhance the community with new amenities and public open spaces.

“We look forward to working with North Yorkshire Council and local stakeholders to bring this project to life.”