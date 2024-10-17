Millthorpe School, in York, is aiming to enhance its students' musical development with a top-quality instrument.

The school, which boasts more than 200 budding pianists, is inviting people to sponsor keys and half-keys to raise funds for the new addition.

The campaign has seen success so far, with donations from parents and carers already reaching £960 (equivalent to 32 of the 88 keys needed).

Contributions from former students and community members can be pledged by emailing the School Office at admin@millthorpe.elt.org.uk, while parents and carers can continue to make their donations through their ParentPay account.

Mrs Longbottom, subject lead for music at Millthorpe, said: "We’ve been blown away by the generosity of our parents and carers so far.

"We believe that music is an essential part of a well-rounded education, and having the right tools is key to unlocking students' potential.

"With a new acoustic piano, more students will have the opportunity to play and practice on a high-quality instrument.

"We’re really grateful for the continued support from our community which will further enhance our vibrant musical community."

