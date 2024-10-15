Humberside Police said the incident happened on Saturday, October 12, on the A614 near to the Driffield roundabout when a man slowed down in his van to pass a horse and rider.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 10.10am it is reported that three men travelling behind in another van exited their vehicle and became aggressive towards the driver threatening him with a hand saw.”

Humberside Police said the man in possession of a handsaw was described as being approximately 5ft 7inches tall and was wearing grey sportswear with a black hat with a short dark beard and is thought to be around 30-years-old.

The man believed to be driving the van as being over 5ft 7inches tall and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a white t-shirt with a shaved head and was clean shaven, said police.

The third man has been described as being approximately 5ft 7inches tall with short hair, according to the force.

The Humberside Police spokesperson said: “The men then returned to their van before driving off.

“Fortunately, no one was injured as a result, however damage is believed to have been caused to the window of the van.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Humberside Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 24*146657.