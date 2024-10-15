A CABLE was ruptured then caught fire earlier today in Selby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Crews from Selby and Huntington were called to Selby at exactly 1pm today (October 15) after a gas and electric cable, ruptured by a construction worker, caught alight.
The workers at the scene then used builders’ rubble to smother the fire, prior to the crew's arrival.
“Crews awaited the arrival of gas and electrical engineers, before extinguishing the fire under their supervision," said a spokesperson.
The incident was then handed over to the electricity board.
