Luke Charters said Owen Trotter’s skills and experience had helped his office respond to hundreds of requests to help constituents since his appointment.

The Labour MP added Mr Trotter’s donations had all been transparently declared and they were not linked to his hiring.

It comes as Mr Charters has faced calls to explain the appointment of Mr Trotter to manage his office part-time following reports of his donations to Labour.

The Express reported that Mr Trotter, who runs the Key Capital Partners private equity firm, had donated £55,521.75 to Labour since 2019.

Electoral Commission records show he has made nine donations ranging from £2,221.75 to £20,000 to Labour both locally and nationally.

The latest donation, worth £2,300, was accepted on Tuesday, July 16, following Labour’s general election victory when Mr Charters won his York Outer seat.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Cllr Nigel Ayre, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group on City of York Council, told LDRS Mr Charters had serious questions to answer following the appointment.

Cllr Nigel Ayre

The Liberal Democrat said: “This would appear to be a clear conflict of interest.

“Before the election Labour promised residents a: ‘clean-up that ensures the highest standards of integrity and honesty. We will make sure MPs focus on serving their constituents’.

“This is another in a long list of broken promises by York Labour.”

Chris Steward, leader of the Conservative Group on York Council, said: “Luke Charters urgently needs to clarify whether Owen Trotter is being paid by the taxpayer in his role as office manager.

"We also need to know what process was followed in appointing him to this role, and whether the job was fully opened up to other candidates."

But the York Outer MP said Mr Trotter had taken the role in the spirit of service and he had been chosen because he was best-placed to do the job.

Mr Charters added he had kept his election pledge not to take a second job while serving as an MP and had not personally accepted any hospitality gifts.

Those comments came after he was asked about concerns over Mr Trotter’s appointment in light of recent stories about Labour MPs accepting donations and gifts.

Mr Charters said: “I brought Owen into the team really quickly because I have people in crisis with their housing, immigration status and welfare.

“I wanted to get on with the job of delivering on that case work from day one, I didn’t want to wait.

“Owen’s had a career in private equity and he’s got lots of experience in business, he’s been really helpful in establishing my team who’ve been doing important work helping people in really tricky situations.

“Owen’s been a long-standing volunteer for Labour here, we’ve now got a dedicated team delivering at speed and we’ve responded to hundreds of cases, helping people in York Outer.

“As it’s something he’s doing part-time it’s a significant reduction in salary for him, so it’s something he’s doing from the perspective of service.

“All of the donations have been declared in the normal way, my priority is transparency and delivery.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “All donations are declared in the proper way in line with Parliamentary and Electoral Commission rules.”

All appointments by MPs are subject to Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) rules.