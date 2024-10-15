TWO parked cars were hit in a crash at Monks Cross.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash with two parked cars at Monks Cross.
The crash took place at 2:50 pm on Tuesday September 24 and saw a blue Mazda hit a white Kia Sportage and then a dark-coloured BMW.
RECOMMENDED READING:
-
Street-drinking ban comes into force in North Yorkshire town
-
“We’re also appealing for the owner of the dark coloured BMW that was hit to please come forward, as well as any witnesses to the collision,” said a spokesperson for the force.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Constable Colin Irvine, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240175501 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article