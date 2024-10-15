North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash with two parked cars at Monks Cross.

The crash took place at 2:50 pm on Tuesday September 24 and saw a blue Mazda hit a white Kia Sportage and then a dark-coloured BMW.

“We’re also appealing for the owner of the dark coloured BMW that was hit to please come forward, as well as any witnesses to the collision,” said a spokesperson for the force.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Constable Colin Irvine, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240175501 when passing on information.