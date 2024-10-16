The Labour MP for York Central told The Press she is “deeply concerned” about the decision, which meant nine of the charity’s day clubs closed. The day clubs served around 95 people.

City of York Council’s adult social care boss told The Press the “difficult decision” was made as the authority’s budgets “are under ongoing and increasing pressures with Government funding not keeping pace” with demands.

As The Press reported, the closures happened on September 30, following the end of Age UK York’s current contract with City of York Council which commenced in 2017 and brought funding for it.

Ms Maskell said she visited an Age UK York day club at Glen Lodge, in Heworth.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) “I saw the huge benefit that this brought to residents,” she said, adding that it had positive health benefits, including to mental health.

Sara Storey, the council’s director of adult social care, said a self-funded half day club at Glen Lodge will be reintroduced – along with three others elsewhere – from November 4.

Day club users who do not have alternative arrangements in place are being encouraged to contact the council’s local area coordinators for support.

Without the clubs, Ms Maskell said “older people will become more isolated” and “many of the issues around social, mental and physical health won’t be addressed”.

She added that people who attend the clubs would deteriorate more quickly if they did not have access to a similar service.

Ms Maskell called for the council to rethink axing its funding for the service, saying it would be a “huge mistake” if Age UK York’s day clubs did not reopen.

She added: “I recognise that the council is struggling financially because over the last 14 years they have seen a significant fall in their revenue.

“But we need to follow a model to really make sure transformation happens.”

Cllr Christian Vassie, vice chair of York’s Health and Adult Social Care Committee, joined her calls, saying the clubs provided a “few hours” each week for “vulnerable older people to have the company of others, to socialise, and enjoy a warm meal”.

The Liberal Democrat said councillors were told at an Adult Social Care Committee last week that the funding was scrapped “because the administration had to focus its resources on the most vulnerable”.

Cllr Christian Vassie, vice chair of York’s Health and Adult Social Care Committee (Image: Supplied) “Apparently, people signed up to the York day clubs were not vulnerable enough,” he claimed. “Despite everyone recognising that the clubs provided one of the only opportunities to reduce isolation for vulnerable older people in York.”

He added that the day clubs were important following the pandemic, which “destroyed social networks for huge numbers of people”.

Cllr Vassie urged the council to rethink the decision, saying: “This is about dignity and compassion. Loneliness and isolation can affect anyone.”

Council supporting Age UK York to reintroduce some clubs, says adult social care boss

Ms Storey said the council has been working with Age UK York since it made the decision to allow the day clubs contract to end.

“Age UK York has been working, with council support, to reintroduce four self-funding, half day clubs from November 4 at our independent living communities, including at Lincoln Court, Glen Lodge and Alex Lyon House,” she said. “This positive news means that across those four sessions, there will be places for 60 people in addition to the popular dementia clubs which the council funds.”

As The Press reported, despite funding being cut for the day clubs, an Age UK York spokesperson said the council and the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board would still fund its dementia day clubs which provide advice and support for older residents, as well as a shopping and befriending service.

Ms Storey said about half the residents attending the day clubs have or are awaiting a dementia diagnosis which is why the council and care board continued to fund the service.

“Affected residents can be supported to transfer to these and other activities offered by the community and voluntary sector,” she added. “For other day club users, staff at Age UK York and the council are helping them choose alternatives from activities run locally and advertised at www.livewellyork.co.uk.”

Ms Storey said the council is working with Age UK York to “provide advice and support services for older residents, a shopping service and a befriending service”.

“We're also promoting local events where residents can make friends without having to travel.”