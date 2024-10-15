Victoria, known as Vixx, was reported missing on Tuesday, October 1, she was last seen the day before on Monday, September 30.

On the two-week anniversary since Victoria, who is 34, was reported missing, her sisters Emma and Heidi have said: “ There are no words for us to describe how we are feeling as it's ever-changing.

“We have to have some sort of normality for the children. As we know, Vixx is a mum but also an auntie and Halloween is one of her favourite seasons as she is the costume queen!

“We would like to thank the police teams as they are doing all they can, and we understand that these things take time.

“The local community is amazing, from putting up posters to the daily walks to search for Vixx. We would like to thank the special people, you know who you are.

“The wider community on the Facebook page with over 10,000 people sharing Vixx’s information and sending support has given us comfort. We continue to have hope, as it is all we have at this time.”

Specialist officers continue to support Emma, Heidi and Victoria’s family and we are keeping them updated on the investigation during this distressing time.

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “Over the past fourteen days we have carried out extensive enquiries to try and locate Victoria. Our focus remains on the area of the last sighting and where Victoria’s possessions were found close to the River Derwent.

“To assist with our search capability, we are utilising police search dogs from Northumbria who are specialised in searching for people. The dogs and their handlers are highly trained and are deployed to scour areas that run alongside the River Derwent.

“In addition to this, we continue with expert-led searches by land and water involving multiple teams, including our force drone unit.

“We are continuing to source and act on advice from national policing specialists and are issuing multiple appeals to the public and media for information.”

Victoria is described as white, approximately 5ft 2 in height. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and was carrying a salmon / pink Vans backpack.

Anyone who sees Victoria is asked to phone 999.