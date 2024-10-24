Josephine (80) and Richard Ellis (85) got married on October 24, 1964, in St Clement's Church.

The couple met a year prior, whilst on a blind date in the Assembly rooms. By February 1964, they were engaged.

"I just think it’s so lovely in this day and age for a couple to have been together for so long," said daughter Helen Deighton.

Josephine and Richard went on to raise three children together: Ian, Helen and Mark. Josephine worked for Terry's and BHS. Both her and Richard spent a period of their working lives at Rowntrees.

Helen added: "They’ve had a brilliant life. They’ve been very strong and been great parents."

They now live in Huntington together, where Helen says she and her siblings continue to "pay back" their parents for all of their help - especially Richard's taxi-driving abilities.