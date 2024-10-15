The 1960s Rona New York dress and jacket were worn by the iconic singer and actress in the American musical film ‘Sparkle’, which finished filming just two months before the star’s untimely death in 2012, aged 48.

Critics raved that Houston’s performance was incredible and that the film was an amazing exit for the entertainer, who won six Grammy Awards and had sold more than 220 million records worldwide.

York-based Andy Simpson, who runs an auction house specialising in film and television memorabilia, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to see an ensemble worn by one of the most influential artists of our generation.”

“The Designer Outlet York has always been known for its array of designer brands & dynamic trends. Whitney was a global style icon as well as a gifted performer, & we just knew the outlet would be the perfect venue to showcase such a stunning piece.”

The ensemble comes directly from the CEO of the costume company that leased the garment to the film, who stipulates that the dress was worn on-screen by the actress and had remained in private archive until only recently.

Andy continued: “The provenance is impeccable and this is understandably what collectors look for when bidding on the treasures of the big screen.”

Andy Simpson with the dress and an Oscar (Image: Pic supplied)

The founder of MovieMania sources original props and production artefacts from Crew Members, Stunt Coordinators and Film Studios around the world.

The long-time movie buff built Jurassic Park in his parents back garden when he was a teenager, along with a fully furnished cinema in the garden shed. He then wanted to further his passion into his own business.

“I became fascinated with these amazing collectibles when I attended my first auction back in 2005. I revel in finding something that was used in a film and being able to find it a loving home.

“I find that movie prop collecting amalgamates popular culture with contemporary art. Collectors love to own a piece of movie history and I just love the whole process”.

Other pieces that avid film fans can get their hands on in the Auction include a first edition Harry Potter book signed by Rupert Grint, a set of facial prosthetics worn by Anthony Hopkins in The Wolfman, and a section of parachute that Pierce Brosnan used in The World is Not Enough.

Whitney fans can see the dress in the North Entrance of the Designer Outlet York on Saturday November 2 before it goes under the hammer. Those interested in bidding on a cinematic rarity can register to bid at moviemaniaonline.co.uk