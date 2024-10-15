North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Scarlett, 17, who was last seen at 7pm last night (October 14) in the Carlton area of Selby.

“Her family and friends have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare,” said a spokesperson for the force.

Scarlett is around 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with very long, dark brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey, fluffy dressing gown and was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton handbag with light brown handles.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Scarlett and as part of police enquiries, they are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

If you have seen Scarlett or have any information that could assist police inquiries, please call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240187704 when providing any information.