Luke Owens will head up the staff at the 66-bed home.

Mr Owens started his career as a bank care assistant at a Barchester home in Worksop, where he completed his health and social care studies.

He then progressed into more senior roles with different providers, including his first general manager position, before becoming a regional director in 2021.

Mr Owens said: "I am delighted to join the team here at Highfield and I am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents.

"I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care."

Dannie Tsoneva, regional operations director for Highfield, said: "I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Highfield.

"We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Luke will be a big hit with our residents."

Highfield care home provides residential and dementia care for 66 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

It is one of more than 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare.