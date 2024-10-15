An outdoor retailer will be closing its long-standing store in York city centre.

Signs have been put in the window of Millets in Market Street announcing a closing down sale.

“All stock must go,” they say.

The Press has contacted Millets for comment.

Millets was founded in Southampton in 1893 and specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment.

It stocks well-known outdoor brands like Berghaus, The North Face, and Salomon.