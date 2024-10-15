Victoria, known as Vixx, who is 34-years-old, was last seen at her home in Norton at 9am on Monday, September 30 .

She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in Norton, where she purchased several items.

A further confirmed sighting of Victoria, was captured at 11.53am on the same morning at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street. Victoria was seen to be carrying a bag which is believed to contain the items from the BP garage. Additional witness evidence supports the fact that Victoria did not enter the station and there is no reason to believe that she used public transport at that time.

Last Wednesday, police confirmed that further CCTV footage which showed Victoria walking towards the play park on Riverside Walk at 12.30pm, however, these images have not been shared with the public. Various items that belong to Victoria were also recovered from this location. Police have continued to search the River Derwent both above surface and underwater, but have not issued any update as the Gazette went to press.

A Facebook page 'The Search for Victoria Taylor' now has over 10,000 members from across the country.

One close friend of Victoria said: "With over 10,000 people on the group, I can certainly say I'm not speaking for myself. The past two weeks have been full of fear, hope, cries, rain, long days and sleepless nights, so many searches, God knows how many pieces of paper, love, kindness and complete community spirit in the search to find you.

"This completely breaks my heart to say but, as we are heading into week three and there only been so much we can still do without leaving it to professionals. As your friends, family and a community we will not give up on you. With every bit of love in our hearts Vixx we will bring you home."

"Thanks was also given to everyone who was out searching for Victoria and distributing posters.Thank you for everything you all continue to do.

"The Derwent Arms are still providing a warm safe space with refreshments to keep people going whilst out searching or putting posters up. Please feel free to pop in. There are still people out searching. Stay warm, dry and safe. Let's bring this beautiful girl home to her family."

Victoria is described as 5ft 2 and of slim build. She was wearing a black adidas puffa jacket with stripes down the sides and jeans and a camouflage type cap.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 straight away.