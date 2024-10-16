The category C local prison, which is currently under construction in Full Sutton, will house approximately 1,500 men, with the first prisoners expected to be accepted in April 2025.

The role will involve monitoring the day-to-day activity within the prison and immigration detention, and reporting on whether individuals are being treated fairly and humanely.

Volunteers are unpaid and technically appointed by Ministers.

Once security clearance is obtained, volunteers will have unrestricted access to the prison and will be able to speak to any prisoner they wish, out of sight and hearing of staff if necessary.

Volunteers will need to be good listeners, act with integrity, be committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and be able to analyse observed events and behaviour.

They should also be able to make decisions, apply common sense, work within a team, communicate well, and have basic computer skills.

Above all, the IMB is looking for people with a non-judgemental and open-minded approach.

The role will require an average of two to three visits per month, including attendance at a monthly board meeting.

While the role is unpaid, the IMB covers travel and subsistence expenses, childcare or carer costs, and, in certain circumstances, contributions towards loss of earnings.

One volunteer said: "It could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done, and you can make a real difference to prison life.

"I was unemployed when I started volunteering and did not know how I would be able to re-enter the workplace after being out of work for so long.

"The experience and confidence I gained on the Board enabled me to get paid employment, which I now do alongside my volunteer role."

Those wishing to apply can do so at https://imb.org.uk/prison-volunteer/