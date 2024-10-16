A family concert is coming to York this month from a production company which aims to ‘dismantle outdated traditions’ in the presentation of live classical music.
MishMash Productions brings Toot! to The National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) in Walmgate on October 27.
Organisers said the 40-minute concert of classical music features five playful musicians not confined to seats on a stage taking young audiences on a journey while performing with multiple instruments.
MishMash artistic and executive director Liz Muge said: “The production pushes boundaries and dismantles outdated traditions to present classical music that’s exciting, engaging and challenges the preconceived notion held by some that ‘it is not for us’.
“Music conjures up so many different ideas in people’s heads and this action-packed concert will bring the stage to life as the music guides the way.”
She said the production is perfect for children aged six to 11, who will witness the musicians close up, whether they be 'soaring to the moon', or 'hiking through forests' during the performance.
Cherry Fricker, NCEM executive director, said: “All young children love live music, and it’s a joy to offer exciting and innovative musical experiences to families in the welcoming and accessible venue of NCEM.
“These performances are really enjoyable for all members of the family, be it children, parents or grandparents, and we promise you’ll remember snippets of the music for many years.”
Tickets for Toot! can be purchased The National Centre for Early Music via https://ncem.co.uk/events/toot-2/ or calling the box office on 01904 658338.
