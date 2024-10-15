North Yorkshire Police said a three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) came into force at midnight today (October 15) in Scarborough.

It followed a consultation held by North Yorkshire Council earlier this year, police said.

The force said there is a designated area of the town where consumption of alcohol is banned.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This means it is an offence, within the confines of the designated area, if a person drinks alcohol having been warned not to do so by a police officer, police community support officer (PCSO), or person authorised by the council.

“It is also an offence to not surrender alcohol when a police officer, PCSO or person authorised by the council has required the person to do so.”

The force said licensed premises with outdoor seating areas are not affected by the legislation.

The maximum fine for failing to abide by the requirements is £500.

There are also maximum fines of £1,000 for the offence of urinating or defecating in public.

North Yorkshire Council said more than 400 people responded to a public consultation in May and more than 90 per cent of respondents were in favour of taking steps to deter ‘street-drinking’ and a ban in a ‘hotspot’ area.

Council documents said this area 'covers Falsgrave, into the town centre pedestrianised area, around the railway station and nearby public spaces towards the beach'.

North Yorkshire Police’s senior operational manager for coast command, Supt Rachel Wood said: “Tackling street-drinking and related anti-social behaviour is vital for a family-friendly town like Scarborough.

“The introduction of the new PSPO is therefore greatly welcomed.

“It enhances our collective power to take direct action against individuals and groups whose behaviour has a detrimental impact in the town centre especially.”